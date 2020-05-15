The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying people who reportedly were involved in an attempted robbery at a pawn shop.

The Police Department has released security camera images of the people as well as a vehicle they reportedly used.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said the attempted robbery occurred May 8 at First City Pawn and Jewelry, 3501 S. Fourth St.

Three people entered the store. One of them brandished a handgun.

“They demanded a firearm,” Nicodemus said.

At some point, an alarm was triggered. The robbers ended up running out the store.

Nicodemus said it is believed that a fourth person had remained with a vehicle outside of the business.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Laura Flynn at 913-758-2942. People also can provide information anonymously by calling the Leavenworth Police Department’s clue line at 913-682-CLUE (2583).

