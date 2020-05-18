A fourth inmate from the Lansing Correctional Facility has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The name of the inmate has not been released. He was described as a man who was over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions.

He tested positive for the coronavirus April 29. He was transferred to a hospital May 1. He died Saturday, according to the news release.

He was serving a prison sentence for charges that included first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since December 1989 and his earliest possible release date would have been Oct. 1.

Two LCF employees also have died due to complications from COVID-19.

According to a KDOC website, at least 750 inmates at LCF have tested positive for the virus, but most of them have been asymptomatic, which means they have not shown signs of illness.

At least 88 LCF employees have tested positive for the virus.