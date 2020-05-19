Gov. Laura Kelly moving Kansas economy to phase 2 of reopening; Kansas gets 35 cases of experimental drug from feds; health officials send vials to patients in intensive care units and on ventilators; KDHE tracking drug’s effectiveness but doesn’t expect quality research

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said the Kansas economy would be allowed Friday to enter the second phase of a recovery strategy from the pandemic that includes resumption of business by casinos, theaters, bowling alleys, museums and permits return to organized sports activities.

Kelly said during a briefing at the Capitol on Tuesday that bars, nightclubs, swimming pools, venues seating more than 2,000, fairs, festivals, parades and summer camps would remain shut down. It’s possible the grip on those activities could loosen by June 8.

Under Phase 2, she said, the statewide mass gathering limit would be moved on Friday to 15 people, up from the current cap of 10. The community centers, excluding pools, can open and fitness clubs can resume in-person classes of 15 or fewer participants.

"Right now," Kelly said, "the data tell us it is time for another step forward in opening as quickly as possible but still doing it as safely as possible. I’m encouraged by our progress."

A treatment

Kansas officials have distributed 35 cases of an experimental drug that could help some patients recover from a COVID-19 infection.

Medical experts warn that remdesivir isn’t a game-changer or cure, but the drug provides another option for treatment of individuals who increasingly need more oxygen support.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services began sending states vials of remdesivir donated by Gilead Sciences after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the drug on May 1.

In Kansas, remdesivir is being distributed to patients in intensive care units and on a ventilator, said Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The strategy is to send the drug to people who might need it, rather than distribute by population. Each case can treat five to six patients.

The state distributed 10 cases of remdesivir on Thursday and 25 on Saturday. The first batch was divided among Kansas City, Wichita, Topeka and southwest Kansas.

"Wherever the patients are is where we thought the remdesivir should go," Norman said.

Preliminary results of studies indicate the drug provides a more favorable chance of recovery for some patients, and could reduce recovery time to 11 days from 15.

Dana Hawkinson, director of infection prevention and control at the University of Kansas Health System, said remdesivir works similar to Tamiflu, which can shorten recovery for the flu.

"This is not an end-all, be-all panacea of a treatment for this infection, but certainly the results are favorable," Hawkinson said.

Norman said KDHE is tracking 15 data points to know who in Kansas is getting the drug and how they respond to it. The hope is that remdesivir can make a difference for some patients, but the approach isn’t ideal for assessing its effectiveness.

"This, quite honestly, is not what we would consider to be high science or high-quality research," Norman said. "It's not a double-blind randomized controlled trial where somebody is getting drugs, somebody else is getting placebo. But again, this is a novel time, and it's essentially a compassionate use.

"So we're pushing it out to people, and we'll follow to see how they do. Will we be a lot smarter a month from now or two months from now? I don't know if we will be or not."

Linn County order

Linn County's health department modified a May 1 order challenged on constitutional grounds that required businesses to keep track of customer names and contact information to assist with possible tracing of COVID-19 infection.

The new directive permits businesses to request a warrant or other judicial approval before business records would be shared with officials performing contact tracing, said Sam MacRoberts, an attorney for the Linn County plaintiffs.

A lawsuit was filed May 10 in U.S. District Court on behalf of Jackie Taylor, publisher of the Linn County News, and Linda Jo Hisel, owner of Nana Jo's Cafe in La Cygne.

The settlement prompted motion for dismissal of the Fourth Amendment lawsuit.

"I don’t want to put anyone’s health in jeopardy, but I’m not going to put anyone’s privacy in jeopardy either," Hisel said.

MacRoberts, an attorney with Kansas Justice Institute, said contact tracing could be effective when communities agreed to participate.

"Heavy-handed mandates and threats won't work here," he said.