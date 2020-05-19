U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins is relying on an obscure provision of a federal coronavirus relief bill to justify taxpayer funding of advertising that devotes more time during a 60-second commercial to praise of President Donald Trump’s political agenda than to presenting health information about the deadly pandemic.

It continues a strategy by Watkins to aggressively make use of his congressional office budget in the final quarter of 2019 to amplify messaging to 2nd District voters. In the three-month period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, federal reports say, Watkins spent $149,000 on franking. That was three times franking expenditures by each of his two Kansas Republican peers in Congress and five times the total for the state’s Democrat in the U.S. House.

"Communication is a vital component to effective representation and leadership," said Watkins spokesman Dylan Jones. "Congressman Watkins will always prioritize keeping his constituents informed."

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., moved in January to loosen rules on government-financed communications by members of Congress. That was followed by a provision of the CARES Act lifting a blackout on franking by incumbents 90 days prior to a primary or general election.

Typically, U.S. House members at this point in the election cycle must cease use of government-paid mass communications to constituents. The 90-day prohibition on federally subsidized mailings, newsletters and radio and TV ads was put in place because incumbents could manipulate tax dollars allocated for operation of congressional offices to gain an edge in re-election battles.

The federal stimulus bill declared the pandemic a "threat to life safety" so House members could communicate life-and-death information about COVID-19 to constituents. It’s unclear whether the exemption will remain right up to the Aug. 4 primary.

Robert Maguire, research director at the nonpartisan Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said manipulation of the franking privilege to produce "stealth political ads" was an example of why Congress should adopt more stringent laws and oversight of spending by individual members.

"All these things are too shameful until they’re not," Maguire said.

Watkins, facing a primary re-election challenge from state treasurer Jake LaTurner, won the 2018 election by 0.8% to Democrat Paul Davis. While LaTurner and others in race must raise money from people and organizations, Watkins can supplement fundraising by dipping into his office budget to buy ad time.

"I don’t think there’s a person in the 2nd District that is looking to Congressman Watkins for medical advice or for how they should behave during the corona pandemic," LaTurner said. "I think it’s really disappointing that he’s taken Nancy Pelosi’s lead and used franking after the deadline."

LaTurner campaign spokeswoman Kara Zeyer went a step further.

"Exploiting a loophole created by a global pandemic to use taxpayer money to campaign for re-election is a gross abuse of the public trust," she said. "After pledging to fight it, it didn’t take long for Congressman Watkins to become part of the swamp."

Guidance issued to members of the U.S. House regarding lifting of the blackout said they could use office budgets to produce digital advertising about COVID-19. Suggestions for appropriate use of the exemption included sharing information about spread of the virus, recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reports on congressional action during the pandemic or availability of constituent services related to coronavirus aid.

In Watkins’ most recent radio advertisement, which has been running on KMBZ-AM radio in the Kansas City market and KMAJ-AM in Topeka, the congressman was mentioned nine times and President Trump five times. The text of the ad used the word coronavirus three times and the word pandemic twice.

"Does Congressman Steve Watkins support President Trump’s coronavirus agenda?" a woman asks in the taxpayer-financed ad.

"Yes, Congressman Steve Watkins absolutely supports President Trump’s coronavirus policy," a man replied.

"Oh, good. I’m glad," she said. "It seems that Congressman Steve Watkins, President Trump and Republicans in D.C. are helping to get money into the hands of working Kansans, helping to save small businesses and those unemployed by the pandemic."

"He’s (Watkins) a true conservative," the man says.

"Steve Watkins is at the forefront in Congress, helping lead Kansans out of this pandemic," the woman said.

At no point in this ad does Watkins relay health information to constituents about COVID-19. It does include a disclaimer in Watkins’ own voice identifying it as an ad paid for by his congressional office.

"Steve Watkins bought himself a seat in Congress with his daddy’s money. Now, he’s trying to win the seat with the government’s money," said Kris Van Meteren, a former executive director of the Kansas Republican Party. "If the congressman wants to run political ads, he needs to do it with his own or his daddy's campaign dollars -- not taxpayer funds."

Framework of Watkins’ radio spot mentioning the pandemic that has killed 174 and infected 8,340 people in Kansas was similar to another taxpayer-financed commercial released earlier this year by Watkins. In that ad, Watkins and Trump were praised for their commitment to a robust economy, abortion restrictions, support of veterans and building wall on the border with Mexico.

Mandatory reports on each members’ office expenditures for franking and preparation of those materials from Jan. 1 to March 31 have yet to be published by the U.S House.

In the final quarter of 2019, U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, of the 4th District, reported $53,000 in franking expenditures. U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, the 1st District representative who is seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate, spent $46,000 in federal funds on franking.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who serves the 3rd District of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, spent $33,000 on franking in the final quarter of the year.

Bob Beatty, a political science professor at Washburn University who has compiled a massive collection of Kansas political ads, said the issue of franking caught the attention of Republican voters in the 2nd District during the 2010 primary. In that race, state Sen. Dennis Pyle questioned U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins’ use of public funding for communications with constituents.

Jenkins won the primary but the issue touched a nerve with fiscally conservative Republicans unhappy with government spending, he said.

"There is a precedent in the 2nd District for this to be brought in," Beatty said. "This is certainly something Jake LaTurner might highlight during the primary campaign."