Downtown restaurants Iron Rail Brewing and The Pennant donated more than $8,500 to Project Topeka Community Food Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Restaurant owners Brent Boles and Cody Foster presented a check at Iron Rail, 705 S. Kansas Ave., to Project Topeka president Dan Woodard and several board members and volunteers. The money will assist the nonprofit agency in its mission to feed the hungry in the Topeka community — a mission that has taken on added importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always believed we see the best of Topeka and Shawnee County in times like this,” said Foster, owner of The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave. “Together we can get through these trying times by supporting each other and helping our neighbors in need.”

Foster and Boles committed to donate an initial $1,000 from each restaurant to Project Topeka, then earmarked $1 per sale from mid-March through April to the cause.

Created in 1986, Project Topeka is an all-volunteer organization that guarantees all of its proceeds are directed to seven local food banks. The organization collects the equivalent of nearly 200 tons of food annually for local distribution, according to its website.