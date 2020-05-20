An event is scheduled for Thursday to honor two correctional officers from the Lansing Correctional Facility who recently died from complications from COVID-19.

The memorial event will honor Corrections Supervisor I George Bernard Robare, who died May 11, and Corrections Supervisor I Fella Adebiyi, who died May 12. A news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections indicates the deaths of the two officers are considered to have been in the line of duty.

A drive-through visitation service is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the west parking lot of LCF, 301 E. Kansas St. in Lansing. The visitation service is open to the public.

People who attend are required to wear masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

A candlelight vigil will follow at 7:30 p.m., but this will be open only to correctional staff and immediate family members of Robare and Adebiyi.

The event is being organized by the KDOC, city of Lansing and several area law enforcement agencies.

Members of the public who have questions about the event can call 913-727-3235, ext. 58900.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 88 employees at LCF have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 49 have returned to work, according to a KDOC website.