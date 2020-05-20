Topeka police have arrested a person of interest in connection with a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in North Topeka.

Police have not released the identity of the person, but said in a news release the arrest occurred in the 400 block of S.E. Rice Road.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said in the release the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Royal T. St. Clair, of Topeka.

St. Clair remains at the hospital in stable, but critical condition.

Koenen said several other people have been detained and the residence is being held for a search warrant.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call of a possible shooting in the 100 block of N.E. Coachlight Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and located a victim in a home that had been shot. The victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to TPD, and was transported by medical personnel to a local hospital.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.