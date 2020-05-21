Beginning Friday, members of the public will be allowed to use playground equipment at city parks in Leavenworth.

City Manager Paul Kramer said signs prohibiting the use of playground equipment will be removed on Friday.

“Please just use your best judgment on what you think is appropriate,” he said regarding usage of the equipment.

Kramer’s remarks came Wednesday during a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Leavenworth Mayor Mike Griswold.

The virtual town hall meeting was live-streamed over the internet and also aired on a government access cable channel.

During the town hall meeting, Kramer also announced the city’s spring burn permit period is being extended for about a month.

While parks have remained open in Leavenworth, the use of playground equipment has been prohibited in recent weeks because of concerns about COVID-19.

The signs prohibiting the use of the equipment will be removed as Kansas enters phase two of the governor’s plan to gradually ease restrictions related to COVID-19.

On Monday, the state began what was known as phase 1.5 of the governor’s plan. And Gov. Laura Kelly announced later in the week that a modified phase two of the plan will go into effect Friday.

Kramer said residents did a good job of complying with the restrictions against the use of playground equipment for quite some time. But he said the level of compliance seemed to go down a bit during the last week or two, and some of the city’s signs had disappeared.

New regulations for open burning in the city were approved earlier this year. The new regulations limit the issuance of permits for burning brush to a 45-day period in the spring and a 45-day period in the fall.

The spring burn permit period was scheduled to end May 15. But Kramer said this has been extended to June 21.

Kramer said people may have missed the opportunity to obtain a permit during the spring burn season because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents of the city can obtain burn permits by calling the Leavenworth Fire Department at 913-758-2980.

Kramer said city officials also will resume issuing garage sale permits Tuesday. He said residents can use their judgment about whether they should conduct garage sales or attend them.

With phase two of the governor’s plan starting Friday, Kramer said city officials are looking at when to reopen city facilities such as City Hall and the Leavenworth Animal Control Center to the public.

“We’re working toward that,” he said.

City officials have announced the Wollman Aquatic Center will not open Monday. But they still have not decided whether to keep the outdoor pool facility closed for all of the summer.

“We continue to evaluate the situation,” Griswold said.

Griswold said city officials will be making the decision in the near future, possibly later this month or in June.

Wollman Aquatic Center typically is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Griswold has been holding virtual town hall meetings on a weekly basis. But Griswold announced Wednesday that he will hold future town hall meetings once every two weeks.

