EL DORADO — When a ‘Can Do’ attitude was needed to engage the nation during World War II and a shortage of workers to support the war effort, Virginia Ball, of El Dorado, responded and became a “Rosie the Riveter.”

She is responding to the call again in support the frontline heroes battling pandemic COVID-19 — teaming up with an area emergency management director.

The Marion County Emergency Management Director, Randy Frank, has created an initiative to encourage being careful and patient as the state works its way out of stay-at-home orders.

In order to help him get his message out, he has called back into service an original “Rosie the Riveter” — Ball. His goal with this campaign is to encourage all Kansans to practice safe social distancing and wear a protective mask while in public.

“There is a plan in place, as established by Gov. Kelly, to help us carefully move back to our previous routines,” Frank said.

Frank reached out to Ball, better known by her moniker “Rosie the Riveter,” to help lead the campaign for a safe and healthy transition.

“I think the ‘Can Do’ attitude is in all of us. That attitude will help us as we move into our new normal,” Ball said.

As Kansas nears the end of Phase 1, and transitions into Phase 2 of the Governor’s plan to reopen the state, more restrictions will be lifted. Frank said Kansans need to be diligent in order to reach the goal of flattening the curve and preventing any further outbreaks.

“Our biggest challenge is patience,” Ball said. “But Kansans have shown that they are willing to do what is necessary when times are tough. Together, ‘We Can Do It!’”