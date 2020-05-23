Kansas lawmakers concluded their 2020 legislative session by putting in a 24-hour workday that wrapped up Friday morning.

“It was a long day for everybody,” state Rep. Jim Karleskint said.

Karleskint is a Republican whose district includes Easton and Tonganoxie.

The legislative session had been in recess since March. Lawmakers returned Thursday for their final day of the session, and their work continued into Friday morning.

State Sen. Kevin Braun, a Republican whose district includes Leavenworth and Lansing, said lawmakers crammed about three days of work into a 24-hour period.

Karleskint said the most contentious bill approved during the final day concerned the governor’s emergency powers.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a bill that places restrictions on the governor’s authority related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karleskint voted for the bill.

He said some wanted more restrictions placed on Gov. Laura Kelly, who is a Democrat, while others in the Legislature did not want to see restrictions.

Braun, who also supported the legislation, said lawmakers did a lot of things related to COVID-19 such as liability protection for businesses.

He said lawmakers backed up the governor by validating her prior orders.

Karleskint said the governor can veto the bill, but this would have ramifications related to orders the governor already has in place.

Braun said he thinks a special session of the Legislature would be necessary if the governor vetoes the bill.

Braun said he did not accomplish everything he would have liked to have accomplished. But he feels lawmakers accomplished everything that was necessary.

Karleskint, on the other hand, said “there’s things we needed to do that we didn’t do.”

He said lawmakers probably needed three or four days to wrap up the session.

One piece of legislation supported by Karleskint that was not passed would have provided property tax relief to residents impacted by a tornado last year in southern Leavenworth County.

“We didn’t get that enacted,” Karleskint said.

He said the bill probably can be passed next year and made retroactive.

