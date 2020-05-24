ALTA VISTA — Carrol Joy, of Alta Vista, is unique.

So distinctive most modern calculators won’t readily tally exactly how many who’ve seen as much as he’s experienced.

It was certainly a different time when Joy was born a century ago on the farm where he lives today.

The Morris County farmer has only vague reflection of those renowned “Roaring ’20s,” but sharp is the memory of lifetime experiences.

Born May 16, 1920, Joy was the center of attention for the 100th birthday party planned by his family.

“I’ve seen a lot, many experiences, great times, but my family is the best. I’m so proud of them,” Joy said.

His said his grandfather bought the farm in 1906 and moved there from Republic in 1909.

“We were a farm family. Worked horses, milked cows, had chickens, butchered our meat, Mom raised a garden,” Joy said. “We didn’t have electricity, indoor plumbing or a telephone, things people take for granted nowadays.”

Pleasant Ridge was just a mile-and-a-half south of home, so Joy went there to grade school and also Sunday school.

“Mom made sure all of us didn’t ever miss church. She was a stickler on that,” he said.

Attending Alta Vista High School, Joy graduated in 1928 with a class of 27 students. “I think I’m the only one still around,” he said.

Farming was to be his livelihood and Joy joined the family operation on 278 acres.

“Times were not easy on the farm,” Joy said. “The stock market crash of 1929, then hot and dry, no rain, the Dust Bowl of the ‘Dirty 30s.’ We thought it was bad, but there was more trouble ahead.”

The Japanese navy attacked the United States on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, initiating World War II.

Joy ’s conversation picked up adrenaline: “I did not get drafted. I joined the Army.”

With new uniforms, the new soldiers were given their first immunizations and put on a train to Leavenworth. Another round of vaccinations was given to the soldiers before taking a different train to Wichita Falls, Texas, for additional immunizations.

Basic training was in Wichita Falls.

“There was closed order drill, nothing else, no rifles, nothing,” Joy said. “I was on guard duty one night with five rounds of ammunition after an officer dropped them on the floor. They told me not to put them in the gun, but I did.”

Airplane mechanics school soon began. “They gave us old books,” Joy said. “We were looking at them, and the instructors insisted, ‘don’t just stand around and look at them.’ ”

The soldiers were trained to work on entire airplanes. “Each type of plane had particular tech orders covering everything about the aircraft,” said Joy, who still has his little pad with training notes.

Joy went on to Santa Monica, Calif., then Key Field, Miss.

“The 514 Squadron/406 Fighter Bomber Squadron was activated in early 1943,” he said.

It arrived in England on April 4, 1944, flying the first operational support mission into France on May 9, 1944.

“Our squadron flew support for the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, and arrived as a group in Omaha Beach, France, on July 20, 1944,” Joy said.

Building temporary airfields only miles from the front lines, the squadron moved from location to location across France.

“During the Battle of the Bulge, we provided close ground support for the 101st Airborne as they fought for survival from Mourmelon, France,” Joy said. “I was delighted that we could get our planes in the air to give help to the ‘Battered Bastards’ of Bastogne.

“We moved to Y-94 at Handorf, Germany, and ran operations until the war’s end. I had close to 200 missions at that time.”

He served as a staff sergeant, being a crew chief for the P-47 Thunderbolts. His first plane was the “Sheriff of Los Angeles,” and the last one was “Paula.”

As a mechanic, Joy kept planes flying. His crew served for one whole year, 115 successful flights, with not a single plane returning with no mechanical issues.

Joy earned the Bronze Star after 75 successful flights. He was also awarded the ETO Ribbon, two Presidential Unit Citations and a Good Conduct medal.

He was discharged from the Army on Oct. 13, 1945, but served another three years in the Army Reserves.

“So I had nearly seven years of service to my country,” Joy said.

A year later, he had a blind date with Edna Mae Hultgren at White City. They were married on her 21st birthday, Jan. 30, 1949, in White City. The couple was married 63 years before her passing on Nov. 3, 2012.

They have four children: Linda and Duane Peter, Liberty, Mo.; Gary Joy, Chicago; Cathy and Jerry Hutchinson, Manhattan; and Sharon and Ron Brown, Manhattan; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A highlight of the family has been attending numerous World War II reunions of Joy’s 406 Fighter Group around the country.

What does Joy credit for his longevity? He’s uncertain.

“I’ve always kept busy on the farm, enjoyed country living and following activities of my wife, our children and grandchildren. I intend to just keep living, reminiscing and enjoying the good life for which I’ve been blessed,” he said.