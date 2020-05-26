A Humboldt Democrat filed for the State District 12 Senate seat, currently held by Caryn Tyson, R-Parker.

Mike Bruner hopes to bring common sense to state government. He said he is running because our democracy at the state and national level is under threat from cynicism, the corrupting influence of big money, and an attack on our democratic and constitutional norms.

“In our senate campaign, we intend to build a commonsense coalition to restore a culture of honesty, fairness, and responsibility in government,” Bruner said. “We invite all Kansans, regardless of party or ideology, to recommit ourselves to the common cause of improving people's lives. Together, we can establish Kansas politics as a model of politics done right.”

The district includes Franklin, Allen and Anderson counties, southern Miami County and northern Bourbon County.

Bruner is a career history teacher. His first taste of politics came as a nine-year-old growing up in western Kansas, following the 1960 presidential election. The John F. Kennedy years, along with the civil rights movement, instilled a lifelong idealism and a sense of justice and purpose.

In 1972, Bruner moved to Emporia to attend what was then called the Kansas State Teachers' College. In August 1977, he moved to Humboldt to begin what became a 40-year teaching career at Chanute High School.

In addition to teaching, Bruner was active in the Kansas National Education Association, serving in several positions at the local, regional, and state level. He also is active in Democratic Party politics, and for the last five years, he's served as the chair of the Allen County Democratic Party.

Bruner's career has also included work with various other professional organizations, including serving on the board of the Kansas Council for the Social Studies. He also served as the first president of the Kansas Council of History Education.

He served on the History Standards Writing Committee for the Kansas State Department of Education on three separate occasions, and more recently has served as a consultant and trainer for professional development in the history education field with several school districts across the country, along with programs funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

Bruner and wife, Glenda Bruner, have three children and live in the same house they raised their children.