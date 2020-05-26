The Newton Public Library will kick off its 2020 Youth Library Program with a performance by “The Circus Man” Jason D’Vaude at 1:30 p.m. June 5 on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NewtonPublicLibraryKansas.

A “self-taught, one-man circus sensation,” D’Vaude “will bring his comedic juggling, clowning and circus tricks to Newton for an online performance.”

D’Vaude will return to the library’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. June 9 for a live question and answer session.

“He will talk about how he became a circus performer and mastered his many amazing skills. With an adult’s help, children can write questions and comments for D’Vaude.”

More information on D’Vaude is available at www.thecircusman.com.

More information on the library’s free Summer Library Program for youth, teens and adults is available at www.newtonplks.org/slp2020.