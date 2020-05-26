Stranger Creek remained under a flood warning Tuesday as roads in the Easton area were closed due to high water.

And in Leavenworth, the Missouri River has been on the rise in recent days, but forecasters do not believe the river will reach flood stage.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Stranger Creek had reached 19.56 feet at Easton, according to the National Weather Service.

The creek reaches its minor flood stage for this area at a depth of 17 feet. The creek enters what is considered its moderate flood at 18 feet.

Forecasters predicted Tuesday that the creek could rise to as much as 21.2 feet before receding. Forecasters predicted the creek would drop below flood stage Wednesday.

Flooding from the creek resulted in several road closures in Leavenworth County including Kansas 192 Highway in Easton.

Stranger Creek flows from the north end of Leavenworth County to the south end of the county. The creek also was rising Tuesday near Tonganoxie.

As of 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, the creek had reached a depth of 18.67 feet near Tonganoxie. This was deep enough to place the creek in what is known as its action stage for that area of the county. The creek reaches its minor flood stage for this area at 23 feet.

Forecasters predicted the creek could reach its minor flood stage near Tonganoxie.

The rise of Stranger Creek follows significant rainfall in the area.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said some areas of Leavenworth County had received between two and 2.75 inches of rain since Monday morning.

Leavenworth County had been under a flash flood watch. But the watch was canceled Tuesday ahead of the time it was set to expire.

Additional chances of rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Leavenworth area through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Missouri River had reached a depth of 15.77 feet in the Leavenworth area and appeared to still be on the rise.

"I’ve been keeping my eye on it for the last couple of days," said Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Forecasters were predicting the river will crest Wednesday at 18.5 feet.

This would place the river in its action stage for the area. The river reaches its minor flood stage for the area at 20 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

