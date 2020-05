Law enforcement officers remain at the scene of a shooting on Centennial Bridge.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens reported that police received reports of multiple shots fired around 11 a.m.

One person was shot. Another person was injured in a car accident. Both were taken to the hospital.

The bridge remains closed to traffic at this time.

Kitchens has scheduled a news conference

for 3 p.m. today.