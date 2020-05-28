Because of concerns about COVID-19, the Wollman Aquatic Center in Leavenworth will not open this year, the city manager said.

The city-owned outdoor pool facility typically is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day. City officials previously announced the pool would not open this year on Memorial Day, which was Monday. But they had left open the possibility it could open later in the season.

City Manager Paul Kramer said in a statement Thursday that city officials had looked at limiting the number of people who entered the facility, screening entrants and closing off some areas.

“In the end, we came to the conclusion that the nature of the pool does not allow for any reasonable level of control related to social distancing, proper cleaning of common areas and safeguarding our employees and the public,” Kramer said in the statement.

He expressed regret that the Wollman Aquatic Center will not open this year but said city officials believe the decision is “in the best interest of the health of our community.”

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Thursday that confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county now total 1,076. This number includes 815 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 67 cases involving staff and inmates at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the 194 remaining cases in the county, 64 are considered to still be active.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced earlier this week that her statewide plan for gradually easing restrictions related to COVID-19 would no longer be mandatory. This shifted the authority for imposing restrictions to the county level.

Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller announced Wednesday that no new restrictions are being put in place in the county at this time. But he still urges people to practice social distancing and other measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Guidance from the Leavenworth County Health Department can be found at www.leavenworthcounty.gov/covid

