Authorities are still trying to determine what led to a 2-year-old boy being shot in the arm in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

Police were contacted about the shooting by staff at Saint John Hospital at 8:11 p.m. Thursday after the boy was taken to the hospital. Police believe the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Stonleigh Court.

The 2-year-old boy was shot in his left arm. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“We’re still conducting an investigation on this to determine how it happened,” Nicodemus said Friday morning.

Nicodemus said police spoke with the guardian who took the boy to the hospital. The boy was transported to another hospital in the Kansas City area hospital.

“We’ve got some more work to do,” Nicodemus said.

