Authorities are asking the public for assistance in their investigation into reports of shots being fired from two vehicles in north Leavenworth.

No injuries have been reported. Police were notified of the incident at 5:11 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Pawnee Street.

Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus said the Leavenworth Police Department ended up receiving multiple calls about the incident.

The driver of a black sport utility vehicle was reported to have been chasing a white sport utility vehicle. Gunshots were exchanged between people in the two vehicles.

“We found multiple (shell) casings in the street,” Nicodemus said.

He said officers did not find any damage to parked cars or buildings.

“We were unable to locate either vehicle,” Nicodemus said.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Leavenworth Police Department. Nicodemus said police also are interested in footage from home security cameras that may have captured the incident.

The Leavenworth Police Department can be reached at 913-913-651-2260. People also can provide information anonymously by calling the Police Department’s clue line at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

