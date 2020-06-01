A Leavenworth Water Department project will close a section of 10th Avenue beginning Tuesday.

Joel Mahnken, general manager of the Leavenworth Water Department, said a section of 10th Avenue will be closed south of Spruce Street.

"It should be done by the end of the week," Mahnken said.

But he said this will depend on the weather.

He said temporary repairs were made in early February following a water main break in the area of 10th Avenue and Kenton Street. Additional repairs will now be made to the area.

"It was a pretty good main break," he said.

Electronic message board signs have been posted in the area to alert drivers about the planned road closure.