Now that a filing deadline has passed, local races for an Aug. 4 primary have taken shape.

The filing deadline was noon Monday.

Several contested primaries will appear on ballots in Leavenworth County including a three-way race for the Republican nomination for the 4th District of the Leavenworth County Commission.

Republicans Mike Smith, Tom Dials and Steve Rotkoff filed as candidates for the commission seat, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

The County Commission’s 4th District includes Lansing and a southeast section of Leavenworth.

Smith currently serves as the mayor of Lansing.

The district currently is represented by Commissioner Chad Schimke, who did not file for reelection.

Because no Democrat filed as a candidate for the 4th District, the new commissioner for this seat likely will be determined by the primary.

There also will be a contested primary for the 5th District of the County Commission.

Incumbent Commissioner Mike Stieben will face former Tonganoxie City Council member Curtis Oroke in the Republican primary.

The 5th District includes Tonganoxie and Linwood.

The winner of the primary will not face a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 general election.

County Commissioner Doug Smith is running unopposed for reelection in both the Republican primary and general election. Smith represents the County Commission’s 3rd District.

Incumbent Commissioner Vicky Kaaz also is running unopposed for reelection in the Republican primary as well as the general election. Kaaz represents the commission’s 2nd District.

Other office holders in the county government will not be facing primary challenges as they seek reelection. But some of them will be facing challengers in the general election.

Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke, a Republican, will face Democrat Kent Leintz in the Nov. 3 general election.

Register of Deeds Stacy Driscoll, a Democrat, will face Republican TerriLois Mashburn in the general election.

County Attorney Todd Thompson, County Treasurer Janice Van Parys and Klasinski are running unopposed as they seek reelection.

Only one person, Tony McNeill, has filed as a candidate in the nonpartisan election for Lansing mayor. McNeill currently serves on the Lansing City Council.

Several local candidates for the Kansas Legislature also will be facing primary challengers.

There will be a three-way race for the Republican nomination for the 38th District of the Kansas House of Representatives.

The three Republican candidates are David Breuer, Noel Hull and Timothy Johnson.

The 38th District includes the cities of Basehor and Linwood as well as a portion of Johnson County.

Breuer currently serves as the mayor of the Basehor.

Two other Republicans previously filed as candidates for the 38th District, but their names no longer appear on a candidate list from the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Sherri Grogan in the general election in the race for the 38th District. Grogan currently serves as the chairwoman of the Leavenworth County Democrats.

State Rep. Willie Dove, a Republican, currently represents the 38th District. But Dove did not file for reelection to the Kansas House of Representatives. Instead, Dove is challenging state Sen. Tom Holland, a Democrat, for the 3rd District seat of the Kansas Senate. They will face each other in the general election.

There will be a three-way race for the Democratic nomination for the 41st District of the Kansas House of Representatives.

The 41st District includes much of the city of Leavenworth.

Mike Griswold, Whitney Davis Moulden and Donald G. Terrien are the three Democrats who filed as candidates for the 41st District seat.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Pat Proctor in the general election.

State Rep. Jeff Pittman, a Democrat, currently represents the 41st District. But he is not seeking reelection to the Kansas House of Representatives. Instead, he is challenging state Sen. Kevin Braun, a Republican, in the race for the 5th District seat of the Kansas Senate. The two men will face each other in the general election.

State Rep. Jim Karleskint will face a challenger, Lance W. Neelly, in the Republican primary for the 42nd District seat of the Kansas House of Representatives.

The 42nd District includes Easton and Tonganoxie as well as a portion of Douglas County.

No one filed as a Democratic candidate in the 42nd District race.

There will not be a contested primary in the race for the 40th District of the Kansas House. But state Rep. David French, a Republican, will face Democrat Joana Scholtz in the general election.

The 40th District includes Lansing and a portion of Leavenworth.

With concerns about COVID-19, Klasinski has mailed voters in Leavenworth County applications for receiving advance ballots by mail. But the county clerk said voters will still have the option of voting at polling locations for the primary and general elections.

Voters also will have the option of voting in advance at the Leavenworth County Courthouse. Klasinski said advance voting for the primary will begin July 15.

