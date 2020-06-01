While it is technically still spring, summer-like weather is expected to arrive this week in the Leavenworth area, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Tuesday, high temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees each day. And heat index values may be in the low to mid 90s.

The summer-like weather is expected to continue through the remainder of the week.

With the first multi-day stretch of summer-like heat of the season, NWS officials are encouraging people to review the actions they will need to take as the threat of extreme heat builds this summer.

Heat safety tips and other resources can be found at a NWS website, weather.gov/heat

In addition to warmer temperatures this week, there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, according to a NWS forecast for the city of Leavenworth.

Looking ahead, above normal temperatures are possible for next week, according to the NWS.

Summer will officially begin June 20.