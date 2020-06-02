Police believe a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm last week in Leavenworth. But the deputy police chief suggested a child endangerment charge could be explored because the boy had access to a firearm.

Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus said the case will be sent to prosecutors for a determination about charges.

Police were contacted about the shooting by staff at Saint John Hospital at 8:11 p.m. Thursday after the boy was taken to the hospital. Police believe the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Stonleigh Court.

The boy had been shot in his left arm. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

