As the McPherson Opera House prepares for life after stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is saying goodbye to one of its biggest supporters.

“We would be remiss to talk about Apt. 6 at this time without acknowledging the passing of its founder, Vi Lundquist, last week. Vi’s contributions to the Opera House preservation project, and later to support its operation, were tremendous,” said McPherson Opera House Executive Director, Diane Fallis. “As a result of Vi’s efforts, Apt 6 has raised over a half a million dollars of for the Opera House.”

Lundquist passed away last week. And funds continue to grow. A memorial in her honor is underway.

Yet, the show must go on.

Although the building remains closed for now, Opera House staff has been at work rescheduling programs, securing funding, taking care of the building, and discussing plans for next season.

Lundquist was recruited early on by Virginia Engle to join the Opera House Preservation Committee. Encouraged by. Engle, Lundquist headed up the original “Apartment 6” thrift shop for many years. With a group of volunteers they cleared out debris, dirt and dust to make way for the thrift shop, all without heating or air-conditioning. They accepted and sorted through donations, often driving to pick them up themselves. All proceeds from the “Apartment 6″ thrift shop benefitted the Opera House and the purchases by the public added up

The Opera house has rescheduled six shows cancelled during stay-at-home orders, including: Wichita Children's Theatre: Elephant & Piggie, to August 5; Swiss Family Robinson to Aug. 14, 15 and 16; Kentucky Derby Tea Party to Sept. 5; The Lettermen to Oct. 8; and Celtic Angels Ireland to March 24, 2021.

The McPherson Community Theatre production of Mamma Mia was canceled.

For those who purchased tickets to a rescheduled show, the same tickets will carry over to the new dates.

Several shows are already scheduled for the new 2020-2021 season that had been booked before the pandemic. Those new shows will be announced later this summer.

The meeting rooms and Grand Ballroom are available for gatherings. Contact the office for information and to schedule an appointment to see the spaces, 620-241-1952, Ext. 200.

Apt 6 Resale & Consignment store will reopened une 2 with guidelines and reduced hours. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday until further notice.

Customer guidelines are posted on the front and rear store entrances and can be found on the Opera House website, www.mcphersonoperahouse.org, and the Apt 6 Facebook page @ Apartment 6. Temporarily, donations and consignments will be accepted by appointment. Please call the office at 620-241-1952 if you would like to donate or consign

For more details about events and to purchase tickets visit www.mcphersonoperahouse.org or call us at 620-241-1952 with any questions while the walk-up box office and building remain closed.

