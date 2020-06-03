The Ellis County Health Department reported a new Covid-19 positive case in the county Wednesday.

The new case was identified through testing sent to a private lab, according to a press release from Ellis County Health Services Director Jason Kennedy. The person who tested positive has no symptoms and is in home isolation, the release said.

The health department said the case is not a contact of a known positive and has not recently traveled to an area listed as a Kansas Department of Health Environment travel restriction.

The new case is Ellis County’s ninth confirmed positive case. The other eight cases have recovered. KDHE has also listed two probable cases for Ellis County in its numbers, but those were reported retroactively and are not new cases.

The county health department reiterated that "residents and visitors of Ellis County need to remain diligent in social distancing as well as basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill."