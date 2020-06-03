Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

April Ronnell Nash, 52, in connection with forgery, 6/2.

Bryce Stephen Yandell, 28, in connection with criminal carrying of a weapon, 6/2.

Shamalle Shaquille Patterson, 25, in connection with aggravated battery, 6/2.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

4300 S.W. Colly Creek Drive, burglary, 2-8 a.m. 5/31.

4400 blk. S.W. Colly Creek Drive, burglary, theft, 2-9:27 a.m. 5/31.

3500 blk. S.E. 21st St., burglary, theft, 2:30-3 a.m. 5/31.

1100 blk. S.W. Lane St., aggravated assault, 12:30-12:47 p.m. 6/1.

1300 blk. S.W. Armagh St., theft, 10:50-11 p.m. 5/31.

5200 blk. S.W. West Drive, burglary, 5:30 a.m. 5/30.

2900 blk. S.W. Gage Blvd., burglary, 5 p.m. 5/31-2:17 a.m. 6/1.

5800 blk. S.W. Candletree Drive, burglary, 12:01-11 a.m. 5/30.

1800 blk. S.E. 36th Terrace, theft, 4 p.m. 5/28-10:23 a.m. 5/29.

3000 blk. S. Kansas Ave., theft, 12:34 p.m. 5/29.

S.W. 13th St. and Boswell Ave., theft, noon 5/27-noon 5/28.