A Lansing man who recently filed as a candidate for county commissioner has decided to withdraw from the race.

Steve Rotkoff had filed as a Republican candidate for the 4th District of the Leavenworth County Commission.

The district encompasses the city of Lansing, a southeast portion of Leavenworth and Delaware Township.

Mike Smith, who is the mayor of Lansing, and Tom Dials also filed as Republican candidates for the 4th District seat.

“I was encouraged to register to run for county commissioner by several people who were upset that Mike Smith was going to run unopposed,” Rotkoff said Friday in an email to the Times. “They did not know Tom Dials intended to run.”

Rotkoff said he and Dials share some of the same network of supporters “and it does not make sense for both of us to actively run for this office.”

Rotkoff said he is placing his support behind Dials.

While Rotkoff does not plan to actively campaign for the office, his name will still appear on the ballot for the Aug. 4 Republican primary.

Deputy County Clerk Helen Klinkenberg said the deadline for removing a candidate’s name from the primary ballot was Monday.

The Republican primary likely will determine who will serve as the next commissioner from the 4th District. That is because no Democrat filed as a candidate for the office.

The filing deadline was Monday.

The 4th District currently is represented by Commissioner Chad Schimke, a Republican who is not seeking reelection.

