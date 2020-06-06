Area residents gathered Saturday morning to participate in a Unity Walk in Leavenworth.

The event was kicked off at the Richard Allen Cultural Center and Museum with remarks from local officials including Joana Scholtz, president of the local branch of the NAACP.

"Our community has united to mourn the tragic death of George Floyd," Scholtz said.

Floyd was a black man who died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis. His death has sparked protests across the United States.

"You are all the agents of the change we need," Scholtz said to the crowd.

Speakers also included Jermaine Wilson, founder of the Unity in the Community Movement in Leavenworth.

"We are not against the police but stand against police brutality," he said.

Wilson also serves on the Leavenworth City Commission.

Following the remarks by speakers and a musical performance, those in attendance began what also was called a United for Peace Walk.

The walk began at Fourth and Kiowa streets. Walkers headed south to Seneca Street and then turned east to Esplanade Street. Walkers then headed north to Bob Dougherty Park.