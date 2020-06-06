Seniors who graduated from Leavenworth High School this year are able to watch their virtual graduation ceremony this weekend.

Jake Potter, director of public relations for the Leavenworth public schools, said the video became available at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the school district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/LeavenworthUSD453

Because of concerns about COVID-19, this year’s graduating seniors were unable to have a traditional graduation ceremony. In fact, they completed their senior year by remote instruction after the governor ordered schools across the state to close in March.

The virtual graduation video includes components of a traditional graduation ceremony including speeches, Potter said.

The video also includes footage of presentations of diplomas to individual graduating seniors.

Diplomas recently were presented to seniors individually in order to observe social distancing guidelines. The seniors had the opportunity to be accompanied by family members during the diploma presentations.

The presentations took place during a two-week period.

“It took us about 54 hours to accomplish this,” Superintendent Mike Roth said.

He discussed the process Tuesday while making a presentation to Leavenworth city commissioners.

Roth said about 285 of the 311 graduating seniors were able to participate in the individual diploma presentations.

He said their graduation from high school would not be official until the virtual graduation was released.

“But they do have their diplomas,” he said.

Other school districts in the area are scheduled to have in-person graduation ceremonies later in the summer.

Officials in the Lansing school district have announced they plan to have a ceremony either June 27 or July 25 at Lansing High School.

Sharon Burns, community relations coordinator for the Lansing public schools, said more details about the graduation likely will be released in about a week.

Lansing High School Rob McKim already has presented diplomas to a couple of members of the graduating class before they had to leave the area for military and college commitments.

McKim utilized a traveling stage on a trailer to visit the students and present them their diplomas before they departed, according to Burns.

In the Basehor-Linwood school district, officials have announced plans to have a graduation ceremony July 18 at Basehor-Linwood High School.

