The Hutchinson Public Schools Board of Education at its Monday meeting at MidTown Center approved an extension to superintendent Mike Folks’ contract through the 2021-22 school year.

The Board also learned that an audit of the district’s students showed the district had more students qualifying for special education services than was expected. This meant the district would qualify for more funds.

There are slightly more than 20% of students who qualify for special education services, which is above the state average. Because of this, the district is scheduled to receive an additional $1 million for the current fiscal year. The money can only be used for special education services. Because the money comes from the state general fund, the additional funds will not impact district property taxes.

To access the money, the district has to republish the budget. A public hearing on the republished budget will be at 6:50 p.m. June 22 at the MidTown Center.

The Board approved a room modification at Wiley Elementary School. The modification creates a quiet "room within a room" to help special education students.

In addition, the Board approved construction of a parking lot for the Early Education Center on district-owned land at the southwest corner of Maple and Bigger streets. Both Lincoln Elementary School and the Early Education Center are on the same block, and the area is extremely congested during drop-off and pick-up times, in part, because of parking issues.

Throughout the academic year, district fundraisers raised slightly less than $110,000.

School for pre-K through ninth grade students begins Aug. 19 with sophomores through seniors starting Aug. 20.