Communities in Leavenworth County are being nominated in the search for the headquarters of the new U.S. Space Command.



“We all know it’s a long shot,” Steve Jack said.



Jack, the executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, spoke Thursday during a meeting of the LCDC Board of Directors.



Despite being a long shot, Jack said it does not hurt to get the name of local communities in front of developers or the federal government.



Jack said letters signed by the mayors of Leavenworth and Lansing will be submitted to nominate those cities.



He said the cities of Basehor and Tonganoxie also meet the minimum criteria for being nominated. But he does not know if letters will be submitted on behalf of these communities.



According to Jack, letters signed by local mayors will be sent to the Kansas Department of Commerce.



The letters then will be signed by the governor before being forwarded to the federal government.



The headquarters for the new U.S. Space Force will be at the Pentagon. But there is a search for a different headquarters location for the U.S. Space Command, which is a joint service combatant command, according to information released by the Air Force.



The U.S. Space Command headquarters will have about 1,400 military and civilian personnel, according to a nomination form from the Air Force.



Jack said Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie each meet the minimum criteria for being nominated because they are located within the Kansas City area, which is one of the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas in the country. The Leavenworth County cities also are located within 25 miles of a military base – Fort Leavenworth. And each of the four cities has a Livability Index score of 50 points out of 100 or higher as determined by the American Association of Retired Persons Public Policy Institute.



Jack noted that U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, mentioned the Space Command headquarters search during a recent videoconference with local officials.



Colorado Springs, Colorado, is serving as the temporary headquarters location for U.S. Space Command. A preferred location for the new headquarters may be selected early next year. It may take about six years before facilities are ready at a new headquarters location, according to the Air Force.



Jack mentioned the search for the Space Command headquarters while discussing leads for potential economic development projects during Thursday’s meeting.



He said LCDC started out the year with a lot of activity, but this slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It seems like activity is starting to heat up again,” he said.



Also during Thursday’s meeting, Blaine Weeks was elected to fill a vacancy on the LCDC Board of Directors. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Patrick Altenhofen of Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital.



Jack said the hospital is not continuing its membership with LCDC.



Jack also announced Thursday that the LCDC office, which is located in Leavenworth, has partially reopened. He said LCDC staff members have never stopped working. But they largely had been working from home since March because of concerns about COVID-19. He said staff members returned to the office on a regular basis June 1. He said the doors to the office remain locked to the public.



“We’re taking visitors by appointment and there have been a few,” Jack said.



He said LCDC officials will re-evaluate the status of the office and changes could be made around the beginning of July.



Thursday’s meeting was conducted using an online videoconferencing service because of continued concerns about COVID-19.



