Resurfacing projects are set to begin soon on K-11 and K-42 in Kingman, Reno and Sumner counties.

The chip seal work will occur on these segments:

– On K-11, starting at the U.S. 54 junction in Kingman County, north about 17 miles to the K-61 junction in Reno County. That work is expected to start around June 29.

– On K-42, starting at the K-14 junction in Kingman County, east about 16 miles to the K-2 junction in Sumner County. That work is expected to begin around June 22.

The work is expected to be completed around early July, depending on the weather.

During the work, motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and be prepared to stop for flaggers and a pilot car.

Circle C Paving and Construction, of Goddard, is the contractor. There are two contracts: $495,513 for the K-11 work and $468,470 for the K-42 work.