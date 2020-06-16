People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Michael Patrick Kirk, 48, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 11:25 p.m. 6/15.

Joshua Richard Rogers, 37, in connection with aggravated battery, 7:45 p.m. 6/15.

Elija Joyce Williams-Jones, 18, in connection with aggravated indecent liberties with a child involving intercourse, 7:35 p.m. 6/15.

David Richard Dresch, 49, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with aggravated weapons violation, 12:20 p.m. 6/15.

Timothy Stewart Barton, 39, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with making a criminal threat, 12:05 a.m. 6/15.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

S.W. Huntoon and Western, criminal damage to house, vehicle, 7:15-7:18 p.m. 6/10.

200 blk. N.E. Fairchild, aggravated battery, 9:25-9:45 p.m. 6/7.

400 blk. S.W. Taylor, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, 5:45-6 a.m. 6/8.

400 blk. S.E. 45th, theft of TV sets, 6 a.m. 6/1-6 a.m. 6/10.

800 blk. S.E. Sherman, aggravated battery, 9:54 p.m. 6/10.

1100 blk. S.W. High, burglary, theft, 9:30 p.m. 6/7-12:45 p.m. 6/8.

1300 blk. S.W. MacVicar, house burglary, criminal damage, 7 p.m. 6/9-12:30 p.m. 6/10.

1400 blk. S. Kansas Ave., forgery, 8 a.m. 5/18-11:10 a.m. 6/8.

1700 blk. S.E. 6th, burglary, theft, 5:25-7:15 a.m. 6/6.

1700 blk. S.W. Lincoln, aggravated building burglary, theft, 5:30 a.m. 6/6.

1800 blk. S.W. Medford, house burglary, theft, 10 a.m.-9:15 p.m. 6/7.

1900 blk. S.E. Adams, building burglary, theft, 12:01 a.m. 5/31-11:30 a.m. 6/7.

3400 blk. S.W. 29th, apartment burglary, theft, 9:05-9:30 a.m. 6/11.

3700 blk. S.W. South Park, building burglary, theft, 6:16 a.m. 6/8.

4300 blk. S.W. Drury Lane, vehicle burglary, theft, noon 6/9-8 p.m. 6/10.

5800 blk. S.W. 6th, aggravated robbery, 3:24 p.m. 6/10.