Authorities are trying to locate a Leavenworth man who may be without the medication he needs, a police spokesman said.

Eric Sharone “Spike” Doop, 35, was last seen late June 12 or early June 13. At that time, he was in the city of Shawnee and was taken to an area shelter. His whereabouts since leaving the shelter are unknown, according Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said he does not know if Doop has attempted to return to Leavenworth. The deputy chief said people are concerned because Doop has medical issues that require medication.

Doop is described as a white man who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has dark brown hair and a mustache and beard. He has brown eyes and tattoos on his arms, chest and back. He walks with a limp.

Doop was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts with a red and black on the side, beige military-style boots and a black and gray baseball cap with a cross on its front.

People with information about Doop’s whereabouts can call 911 or the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260.

Photos and information about Doop have been posted on a Facebook page for an organization called National Center For Missing and Endangered.