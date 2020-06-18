Today's installment from Throwback Thursday takes us to the northwest corner of Sherman Avenue and Adams Street. The first electric current in Hutchinson was produced when the Santa Fe Railroad delivered a new contraption called a "Dynamo" to the Water Power Mill (the old Stevens building) at 225 S. Main in 1882. In 1886, the Hutchinson Water, Light & Telephone Company was chartered and a new building was started construction at Sherman and Adams.

The first photo shows that building in 1890 by photographer William Glines. The next major upgrade came in 1915, when a big Allis-Chalmers generator was installed and later the plant became United Power and Light. The second photo shows that generator at installation, taken by photographer Edith Bailey.

In about 1940, Kansas Power & Light purchased United and by 1949 started to build a 40,000 kilowatt, $5 million plant northeast of town. The old United facility was then closed.

The third photo shows that building in 1950. It was razed in 1966 to make room for the Sears Plaza building. The fourth photo shows the Sears Plaza building today, now addressed as 15 N. Adams St. and owned by the Mason Liv. Trust.