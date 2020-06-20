While a majority of households in Leavenworth County have responded to the 2020 Census, many still have not completed it.

Various entities across the state are partnering next week for a statewide Call for the Count campaign to encourage Kansans to complete the 2020 Census.

Emily Kelley, U.S. Census Bureau partnership coordinator for Kansas and Oklahoma, said the campaign also is encouraging people who already have responded to check with their friends and neighbors to see if they have completed the census.

"It takes about five minutes," Kelley said of taking the census.

Kelley said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a pause in 2020 Census operations. But operations resumed in Kansas last month.

By now, every household in Leavenworth County should have received an invitation to complete the 2020 Census.

Leavenworth County Commission Chairman Doug Smith often encourages people to complete the census during commission meetings.

"You’ve got to be counted," Smith said.

He said an accurate count is important because census data impacts the amount federal funding available to the county and its communities.

"Numbers matter in this," he said.

As of Friday, the overall response rate to the 2020 Census in Leavenworth County has been 68.6%. The overall response rate for the state of Kansas has been 65.4%, and the national response rate has been 61.6%, according to websites for the U.S. Census Bureau.

Kansas ranks 13th among the states in terms of its response rate.

The city of Leavenworth has had a 61.8% response rate. Lansing has had a 74.9% response rate. The response rate in Basehor has been 78%.

People can respond to the 2020 Census online at my2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020 or by mail.

"It’s never been easier to respond to the census," Kelley said.

Later this summer, representatives of the U.S. Census Bureau will start visiting households that have not responded to the census.

More information about the 2020 Census can be found at www.2020census.gov/

