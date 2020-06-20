GCCC Endowment Association to hold annual scholarship auction as virtual event.

The Garden City Community College Endowment Association will be holding the 2020 Endowment Auction online from June 24-28, 2020.

The annual auction, GCCC’s signature scholarship fundraiser, was originally scheduled for March 27 but postponed due to the COVID-19 health pandemic.

The Endowment Association has partnered with Scott Auction to host the event online. A direct link to the virtual event will be made available at https://gcccendowment.com/.

For the first time in auction history, the event will be open to anyone with no admission fee required. This means any individuals with an internet connection from across the nation or globe can browse and bid from the comfort of their homes or offices.

Both live and silent auction items will be combined for the five-day virtual event. All proceeds from the event will benefit GCCC students through academic and technical scholarships, according to GCCC Endowment Director Jeremy Gigot.

"Naturally, we are disappointed that we were not able to get together to celebrate the auction this year in our traditional venue at the Finney County Exhibition Building," Gigot said. "However, the opportunity to get individuals from outside our area and across the country involved is huge. We welcome anyone to participate in helping us raise scholarship funds for students."

Individuals who had already purchased a $25 admission wristband to the originally-scheduled event can request a refund by contacting the Endowment Office at barbara.wells@gcccks.edu or 620-276-0412.

Gigot said individuals can also choose to have their admissions wristband purchase turned into a 50/50 raffle ticket and must contact the Endowment Office directly by June 19 to make this request.

Tickets are still being sold for the 50/50 cash giveaway that will be held in conjunction with this year’s auction, and all previous raffle tickets sold will continue to be honored.

Raffle tickets are $25 each and sold in advance only. They are available at Klaus Wood Pellets, 401 N. Main St.; Skeeter’s Body Shop, 3104 W. Jones Ave.; and Wharton’s for every blooming ‘thing, 906 N. 10th St.

They can also be purchased by contacting a member of the Endowment board member or by calling the Endowment Office during regular business hours.

The winner of the big raffle will be announced live at 6 P.M. CST, June 28, on the GCCC Endowment Association’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/gcccendowmentassociation.

The winner does not need to be present or watching to win and will be contacted by Endowment staff member to claim their prize following the announcement.