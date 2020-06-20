After 20 years as the pastor of Immaculate Conception and St. Joseph churches, the Rev. David McEvoy is leaving Leavenworth for another position.

McEvoy has been elected to serve as the vice prior provincial for the province of the Order of the Carmelites that includes North America. This places him in the second highest position in the leadership team for the province.

He will be leaving around the first of July and relocating to Darien, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

"I’m definitely going to miss the parish life, but I’m also looking forward to a new challenge," McEvoy said.

McEvoy became the pastor of Immaculate Conception and St. Joseph churches on June 15, 2000. But this was not his first time in Leavenworth.

"I grew up here," he said.

McEvoy said a Carmelite priest normally would have been able to remain in his position in Leavenworth for about 12 years. But he was able to stay in the position longer because he was caring for his mother, who died last year.

McEvoy said he had planned to take a year-long sabbatical after leaving his position in Leavenworth. But he was elected to a three-year term as the vice prior provincial.

McEvoy will be replaced in Leavenworth by another Carmelite priest, the Rev. Glenn Snow, who will be coming from Phoenix.

A farewell event is planned for McEvoy on June 28 at Immaculate Conception Church’s Miege Hall.

"It allows me the chance to thank people and say goodbye," he said.

To observe social distancing, people are being asked to attend the event at different times depending on the first letters of their last names.

People who attend a 10:30 a.m. Mass that day at the church can stop by the farewell event between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Others whose names begin with the letters A-G can visit between 1-2 p.m. Those with last names beginning with the letters H-N can stop by between 2-3 p.m., and those with last names that begin with the letters O-Z can visit with McEvoy between 3-4 p.m.

McEvoy also is scheduled to be presented with an award from the mayor of Leavenworth on Tuesday.

