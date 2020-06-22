Police look for suspect

Lansing authorities are looking for a man in connection to a shooting that left a teen with a head wound, the police chief said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 700 block of First Terrace.

Officers who responded found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in the Kansas City area.

"He underwent emergency surgery that night," Lansing Police Chief Steve Wayman said.

Wayman said the Lansing teen remained at the hospital Monday morning.

Police are looking for a suspect, a 21-year-old man, who allegedly fled from the scene.

The suspect does not live at the residence but is from Lansing. Wayman said police have followed up on tips from the public, but they have been unable to locate the suspect.

"We’ve had contact with him by phone," Wayman said.

But the man has refused to meet with police, the chief said.

Wayman said investigators do not know at this point if the shooting was intentional or an accident. But police are forwarding information to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office for a possible arrest warrant for the suspect.

Wayman said the investigation remains ongoing.

