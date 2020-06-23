Salina Public Entities will vote at a joint meeting today whether to accept a $65.9 million settlement from the U.S. government related to the cost of cleaning up a contamination plume at the former Schilling Air Force Base.

Representatives of the city of Salina, USD 305, Kansas State University and the Salina Airport Authority, collectively known as Salina Public Entities, will vote whether to accept a negotiated consent decree at 1:30 p.m. today in Heritage Hall at Tony Pizza Events Center.

The entities learned in the 1990s that a plume of pollution, primarily the solvent trichloroethylene, or TCE, is in the soil and groundwater and is moving toward city water wells.

TCE, a carcinogen, was used as a degreaser to wash aircraft and weapons at the base.

The water wells are not in immediate danger of contamination, but the plume should be contained and eliminated as soon as practical.

City leaders approached the U.S. Department of Defense over who was responsible for cleanup, and formal talks with the Defense department began in 2007.

The decree calls for a one-time payment of $65.9 million to settle all claims against the government involving responsibility for environmental response actions and response costs at the Salina Airport and Airport Industrial Center, the site of the former Schilling Air Force Base.

Also, the U.S. government will release all claims against the Salina Public Entities.

The mediation ended Jan. 15 and settlement terms were recorded in a Confidential Mediation Terms Agreement dated that same day.

Salina Public Entities will be able to spend the $65.9 million on remedial design and remedial action, including associated administrative and legal costs. The $65.9 million must be used for the Schilling cleanup.

At the meeting, Salina Public Entities also will review the Environmental Project Management Agreement for financing and completing remedial actions in accordance with a Kansas Department of Health and Environment-approved design.

KDHE was consulted at the conclusion of mediation about the possibility of revising the project’s initial remedial design to match available federal funds.

Dragun Corp. developed the first phase of the remedial design for site cleanup.

The final draft of the Remedial Design, Phase 1 was submitted to KDHE on May 26.

The cost of the first phase is estimated at $71.7 million, with $60.945 million for project design, construction, and operation and maintenance, and $10.755 million for project contingencies.