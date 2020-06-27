A total of three cities in Leavenworth County have been nominated for consideration for the new headquarters for the U.S. Space Command.

Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, said the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing and Tonganoxie were able to self nominate as part of the federal government’s search process for the Space Command headquarters.

Jack discussed the nominations Wednesday during a meeting of the Leavenworth County Port Authority Board of Directors.

The Port Authority is an economic development organization funded primarily through the county government.

The Leavenworth County Development Corporation is a partner organization of the Port Authority.

Jack announced earlier this month during an LCDC meeting that Leavenworth and Lansing were being nominated for consideration for the Space Command headquarters. But he confirmed Wednesday that Tonganoxie has been added to the list.

The headquarters for the new U.S. Space Force will be at the Pentagon. But there is a search for a different headquarters location for the U.S. Space Command, which is a joint service combatant command, according to information released by the Air Force.

The U.S. Space Command headquarters will have about 1,400 military and civilian personnel, according to a nomination form from the Air Force.

Jack has previously said the Leavenworth cities are long shots for being selected for the Space Command headquarters. But he said it does not hurt to get the names of the cities in front of developers or the federal government.

Jack said Wednesday that nomination letters signed by the mayors of Leavenworth, Lansing and Tonganoxie also were signed by the governor.

“Those were submitted (Wednesday) to the Air Force,” he said.

Colorado Springs, Colorado, is serving as the temporary headquarters location for U.S. Space Command. A preferred location for the new headquarters may be selected early next year, according to the Air Force.

