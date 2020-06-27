With Independence Day approaching, fireworks stands may become a more common site in the area.

But restrictions on the use of personal fireworks vary throughout Leavenworth County.

Almost all fireworks are prohibited in the city of Leavenworth.

When Leavenworth police officers receive complaints about fireworks in the city, they generally issue a warning first, according to Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus.

"We always try to gain compliance voluntarily," he said.

If complaints persist, officers may confiscate fireworks or issue a citation.

The use of personal fireworks also is prohibited on Fort Leavenworth, according to Jeff Wingo, public affairs officer for the Army post’s garrison.

The discharging of personal fireworks is allowed in Lansing. But there are limits as to when they can be set off.

Fireworks can be discharged in Lansing between noon and 10 p.m. July 1-3 and from noon to 11 p.m. July 4, according to Ken Miller, public information officer for the city.

In Basehor, fireworks can be discharged from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from June 30 to July 3.

On July 4, fireworks can be discharged between 9 a.m. and midnight in Basehor. On July 5, people can set off fireworks from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to a city of Basehor newsletter.

Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke said the use of personal fireworks is allowed in unincorporated areas of the county. But he asks that people be good neighbors as they discharge fireworks.

"Don’t do it too early," he said. "Don’t do it too late."

Dedeke said people also need to be mindful of where they set off fireworks. With dry conditions, there could be a risk of grass fires.

Bottle rockets and M80s are illegal in Kansas, according to the website for the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

It is also illegal in Kansas to shoot fireworks on or under any vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a fireworks stand or where fireworks are stored and at gas stations or any place liquid gas, including propane, is stored, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Because of concerns about COVID-19, many public fireworks shows have been canceled or postponed this year.

Fort Leavenworth will have a fireworks display, but there will be no public July 4 celebration on the Army post.

Wingo said the fireworks will be set up from a different location this year and should discharge over the Missouri River. The change in location is intended to make it easier for people outside of the fort to see the fireworks.

The Fort Leavenworth fireworks show should begin at dusk July 4.

Because July 4 falls on a Saturday this year, many local government offices will be closed July 3 in observance of Independence Day.

