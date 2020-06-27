A former principal of Leavenworth High School has been named to serve as the interim principal at Pleasant Ridge High School.

Tom Barry will serve as the PRHS interim principal for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release posted on the Easton school district’s website.

He will be taking over from Principal Lacy Warren, who is leaving Pleasant Ridge to serve as the new principal of Atchison High School.

Barry served as the principal of Leavenworth High School from 2011 to 2017.

Before coming to Leavenworth High School, he served as the principal of Olathe East High School for 11 years.

Since leaving Leavenworth High School, Barry has worked as a substitute principal for the Olathe and Blue Valley school districts. He also has served as an adjunct professor for Baker University, according to a news release from the Easton school district.

He has a doctorate in teaching and leadership through the University of Kansas.

According to the news release, Barry is looking forward to meeting staff and students at Pleasant Ridge High School as well as families from the community.

"I know that together, we will make great things happen at Pleasant Ridge this year," he said in the news release.