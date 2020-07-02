Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, polling locations will be open for the Aug. 4 primary, the county clerk said.

Janet Klasinski said measures will be taken to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including hand sanitizing stations.

"I’m sure we’ll practice social distancing," Klasinski said.

The county clerk was invited to speak Wednesday during the Leavenworth mayor’s virtual town hall meeting.

Mayor Mike Griswold hosts virtual town hall meetings every two weeks. The meetings are live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page and broadcast on a cable channel managed by the city government.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Klasinski said she is anticipating a larger than normal turnout for this year’s primary election.

Because of the pandemic, Klasinski’s office mailed advance ballot applications to voters throughout the county.

"Boy what a great response we’ve had," she said.

She said about 9,000 voters have returned applications for advance ballots for the upcoming primary. She said this is more than the number of people who voted in Leavenworth County in the 2018 primary.

Advance ballots will be mailed July 15.

Klasinski said July 14 will be the last day to register to vote ahead of the primary.

She said people will need to reregister to vote if they have recently moved or changed their names.

Klasinski said people have multiple avenues for registering to vote. They can call the County Clerk’s Office at 913-684-0419. She said the county government’s website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov, has links that can help people to register to vote. People also can visit the website for the Kansas secretary of state, sos.kansas.gov

Klasinski said advance voting for the primary will begin July 15. People will be able to vote in advance at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St.

At this time, doors to the courthouse remain locked because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But people can call the County Clerk’s Office to gain entry to the courthouse in order to vote in advance.

Klasinski said voters will have to be registered as Republicans or Democrats in order to vote in the Aug. 4 primary. Voters who are unaffiliated can declare a party affiliation up to the day of the election.

People who do not vote in the primary can still vote in the general election, which will take place Nov. 3.

