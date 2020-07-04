Finney County COVID-19 numbers

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend and closings, current results and updates on positive COVID-19 cases are unavailable until Monday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Finney County stood at a total of 1,575 positive confirmed COVID-19 cases. Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Of the Finney County cases, there are five individual currently hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon, and there has been a total to 10 deaths. A total of 2,469 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 81 cases pending as of Thursday.

There have been 887 males test positive, while 688 females have tested positive as of Thursday afternoon.

In the county’s demographic breakdown by age, those in the 20-34 year old age group have the most cases, by over 100, with 549 cases in Finney County. The 45-54 year old age group comes in at a distant second with 314.

There are 245 positive cases in the 35-44 year old age group, while the 55-64 year old group comes in fourth with 213.

The rest of the age groups each have fewer than 100 positive cases in Finney County. The 10-19 year old group has 92; the 65-74 year olds have 82; the 0-9 year old age group has 55; and the 75-84 year old group has 18.

The lowest number of positive cases comes in the 85-and-over age group with only seven.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth facemask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.