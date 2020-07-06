Updated at 5:27 p.m. July 6, 2020, with additional information.

Recent activities at a Basehor athletic complex are believed to have led to cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller said Monday in an email that so far two confirmed COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Field of Dreams Athletic Complex, 14333 Fairmount Road.

People who were at the complex June 29 or 30 are at risk of having been exposed to the coronavirus and should monitor themselves for symptoms, according to the Health Department news release.

It is recommended they contact their primary health care provider of the Health Department if they develop any of the following systems – a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, chills, rigors, muscle pain or aches, malaise, headaches, a sore throat, a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new olfactory and taste disorders, or diarrhea.

People can submit questions to the Leavenworth County Health Department using the email address JIC@leavenworthcounty.gov.

A message posted Monday on a website for the Field of Dreams complex stated all games have been canceled until further notice.

The Field of Dreams Athletic Complex is a city of Basehor facility. But the city has an agreement with an outside party for the operation of the complex, according to City Administrator Leslee Rivarola.

Rivarola stated in an email that the operator of the complex has been in contact with the teams who may have been impacted by exposure to the virus. The operator also has been in close contact with the Leavenworth County Health Department.

A message posted on the city of Basehor's website indicates the operator of the Field of Dreams complex "continues to utilize sanitizing protocols."

Last week, an executive order from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly went into effect requiring people to wear masks in public spaces as a way to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

However, Leavenworth County commissioners voted to opt out of the governor's order. Commissioners approved their own order which recommends wearing masks in public but does not make it mandatory within the county.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported on Monday a total of 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

This was the Health Department's first update since Friday afternoon.

All 11 of the new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

To date, there have been a total of 1,192 confirmed cases in Leavenworth County. This number includes 849 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and 67 cases involving inmates and staff at the Grossman Center halfway house in Leavenworth.

Of the remaining 276 community cases, 47 are considered active. Nine of the LCF inmate cases are active.

All of the people who tested positive at the Grossman Center have recovered.

As of Monday, one person from Leavenworth County was in the hospital because of COVID-19. A total of 36 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Seven Leavenworth county residents, including four LCF inmates, have died from COVID-19.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR