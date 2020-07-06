The rate of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas is on the rise and doesn’t appear to be slowing.

In a news conference Monday afternoon at the Kansas Statehouse, Gov. Laura Kelly addressed that increase in cases, urged Kansans to wear face coverings in public settings and recommended that counties not advance past Phase 3 of her "Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas."

"The nearly 3,500 new cases in the past two weeks is the steepest rate of increase we have seen since the pandemic began," Kelly said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 16,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday — an increase of nearly 1,000 cases since Friday, Kelly said.

Since Wednesday, she added, KDHE has seen an increase of 14 cluster sites across the state. Kansas has had a total of 235 clusters of coronavirus cases, 118 of which are still active. Kelly said seven active clusters are directly related to gatherings at bars and restaurants.

She said no clusters have been associated with barber shops, nail salons or other direct-contact personal services, and she attributes the lack of clusters in those settings to the use of face masks.

"That is not a coincidence," Kelly said. "It is more proof that masks and hygienic business practices do indeed work."

According to Kelly, the mask mandate she issued last week isn’t about politics or state or local control

"If we continue to ignore the experts," she said, "there is no question Kansas will end up like other states that have not taken this threat seriously."

She pointed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who resisted making masks mandatory and at one point banned local municipalities from requiring masks. Last week, Abbott reversed that decision, amid a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the state. He made masks mandatory in Texas counties with more than 20 confirmed cases and tightened restrictions that had previously been loosened.

"I can’t stress the point enough. This is not about state and local control, and it’s not a question of personal freedom," Kelly said. "This is a matter of social responsibility while we’re dealing with the worst outbreak of communicable virus in a century."

Though the executive order Kelly signed last week requires the use of masks in all public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible, it is up to local officials to decide whether to adopt and enforce the order. Many Kansas counties are choosing not to require masks or plan to adopt less restrictive mask measures. Kelly said that’s not the way to go.

"I know there’s been a lot of conflicting information out there," Kelly said. "I also know certain elected officials and other influential voices would rather bury their heads in the sand and keep ignoring this very real threat."

According to KDHE numbers, 280 Kansans have died from COVID-19.

Kelly said it is her responsibility to protect residents of the state regardless of political consequences. That, she said, is why she chose to require masks.

"Public health experts in my administration and beyond continue to tell me we can save lives by wearing masks," Kelly said.