The Leavenworth superintendent of schools said he has received a lot of questions regarding the upcoming school year as concerns remain about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Roth said he sent a message to parents last week to address those questions. But the superintendent admits he still does not have many answers.

Roth hopes to know more after the Kansas State Department of Education releases guidance to school districts on Thursday.

Roth said a lot of questions school officials have been receiving concern the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

The superintendent said he wanted parents to know that it is the intent of district officials to start the school year "as close to regular as possible."

"All of that could change Thursday," he said.

Roth told parents in his message last week that "changes in policies and procedures, including potential schedule changes, will be communicated to families beginning no later than the week of July 27."

Roth said members of the Leavenworth Board of Education will be provided a short briefing about the guidance from the Kansas State Department of Education when they meet next week. Board members will be scheduling a special meeting for further review of the district’s plan for the next school year.

In his message last week to parents, Roth stated district officials are "preparing for the possibility of building capacity restrictions, or intermittent closures, that might result in innovative scheduling of instruction throughout the academic year."

Roth also acknowledged in his message to parents that while in-person instruction is being planned for the upcoming school year, "some families with high-risk medical conditions may be in need of educational services to be delivered in an online format."

Roth also informed parents the school district will not have an in-person centralized enrollment this summer. Instead, parents are being asked to enroll their children online.

