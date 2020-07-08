A Leavenworth man was wounded during what appears to have been a shootout at an apartment complex, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment complex parking lot in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police officers received a report of shots fired at that location. The victim reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, went to Saint John Hospital. Police later were contacted by hospital personnel regarding the gunshot victim.

"We’re still investigating the incident," Nicodemus said.

But at this point, it appears the victim was involved in an argument with two other men. The other men reportedly shot at the victim.

"And he shot back at them," Nicodemus said.

The victim was wounded in his right hand and one of his feet.

Nicodemus said at least seven or eight shots were fired during the incident. Bullets struck two apartments at the complex. One of the apartments was occupied at the time.

The victim lives in Leavenworth but not at the apartment complex where the shooting reportedly occurred.

Police have not identified the other two men.