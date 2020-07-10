Six area students were among more than 2,000 who completed degrees at Wichita State University in spring 2020.
Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.
The local graduates include:
Ottawa
• Shayna E. Charles, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Magna Cum Laude.
• Brigitte K. VanMeter, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Education Apprentice, Magna Cum Laude.
Pomona
• Isaiah F. Messick, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude.
• Keaton W Wise, Bachelor of Arts, English-Creative Writing, Cum Laude.
Richmond
• Karly L. Schulte, Master of Social Work.
Wellsville
• Ashtyn D. Rottinghaus, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing, Magna Cum Laude.