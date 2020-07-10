The Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce held a belated but official grand opening on July 9, complete with a ribbon-cutting, for the new Scooter’s Coffee located on 904 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

Scooter’s employee Esteban Marboeuf, son of manager and owner Ric Marboeuf, had the honor of cutting the ribbon.

Construction of the new Scooter’s ended in late March and its grand opening was scheduled for early May, but because of the still-active COVID-19 crisis, was instead delayed to a silent opening with very little advertisement in mid-May.

Ric Marboeuf, also owner of the Scooter’s Coffee on 2120 N. 14th Avenue, said he decided on a second location in order to "service Dodge City with new offerings and quality products, and things that we all look for while we’re out of town."

Ric Marboeuf is also a general contractor, and owner and operator, of M.R. Builder, which specializes in developing custom homes.

"It is definitely a challenge, opening a business in the middle of a pandemic," said Ric Marboeuf. "We want to make sure that staff, vendors and all customers are protected, that’s primarily something we want to make sure we cover."

Since March, according to Ric Marboeuf, Scooter’s was one of the first businesses in the food industry to provide staff with masks, gloves, more access to sanitizer, as well as training due to the immediate reactive response from its corporate offices.

Both Scooter’s Coffee locations are now open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.